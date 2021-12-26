Week 16 Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins will be featured on Monday night this week so we will have a late and early afternoon game thread this Sunday.
Please use this thread to discuss today's early afternoon NFL games and as always your Miami Dolphins.
Week 16 Late Afternoon Games
Detroit Lions (2-11-1) 4th NFC North @ Atlanta Falcons (6-8) 3rd NFC South
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Falcons -7
- Over/Under: 42.5
Baltimore Ravens (8-6) 2nd AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) 1st AFC North
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Bengals -7
- Over/Under: 41.5
Los Angeles Rams (10-4) 1st NFC West @ Minnesota Vikings (7-7) 2nd NFC North
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Rams -3.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
Buffalo Bills (8-6) 2nd AFC East @ New England Patriots (9-5) 1st AFC East
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: New England Patriots -1
- Over/Under: 43.5
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) 4th AFC South @ New York Jets (3-11) 4th AFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Jets -2.5
- Over/Under: 41.5
New York Giants (10-3) 4th NFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (8-5) 2nd NFC East
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Eagles -10.5
- Over/Under: 40.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) 1st NFC South @ Carolina Panthers (5-9) 4th NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Buccaneers -10.5
- Over/Under: 44
Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) 2nd AFC West @ Houston Texans (3-11) 3rd AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Chargers -12.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
