Week 16 Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins will be featured on Monday night this week so we will have a late and early afternoon game thread this Sunday.

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon NFL games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 16 Late Afternoon Games

Detroit Lions (2-11-1) 4th NFC North @ Atlanta Falcons (6-8) 3rd NFC South

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Falcons -7

Falcons -7 Over/Under: 42.5

Baltimore Ravens (8-6) 2nd AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) 1st AFC North

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: Bengals -7

Bengals -7 Over/Under: 41.5

Los Angeles Rams (10-4) 1st NFC West @ Minnesota Vikings (7-7) 2nd NFC North

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711

711 Line: Rams -3.5

Rams -3.5 Over/Under: 48.5

Buffalo Bills (8-6) 2nd AFC East @ New England Patriots (9-5) 1st AFC East

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707

707 Line: Broncos -3New England Patriots -1

Broncos -3New England Patriots -1 Over/Under: 43.5

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) 4th AFC South @ New York Jets (3-11) 4th AFC East

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Jets -2.5

Jets -2.5 Over/Under: 41.5

New York Giants (10-3) 4th NFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (8-5) 2nd NFC East

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712

712 Line: Eagles -10.5

Eagles -10.5 Over/Under: 40.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) 1st NFC South @ Carolina Panthers (5-9) 4th NFC South

Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: Buccaneers -10.5

Buccaneers -10.5 Over/Under: 44

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) 2nd AFC West @ Houston Texans (3-11) 3rd AFC South