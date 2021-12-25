Christmas Evening Football: Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals Live Thread & Game Information

This afternoon's Christmas Afternoon Football game, like the earlier game today, will feature a showdown between the AFC and the NFC. The Indianapolis Colts will travel west to Glendale Arizona to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

The Colts come into week 16 of the season as the fourth-place team in the AFC South. Indy also currently holds the seventh spot in the AFC’s playoff seedings.

The Cardinals enter this week as the NFC West’s first-place team. The Cardinals hold the fourth place seeding in the NFC’s playoff seedings.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening’s game, any of the other news around the NFL, or as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please also remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams, and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Indianapolis Colts (8-6) 2nd AFC South @ Arizona Cardinals (10-4) 1st NFC West