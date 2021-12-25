Christmas Day Football: Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers Live Thread @ Game Information

Today’s Christmas Day Football game features a showdown between the AFC and the NFC. The Cleveland Browns will travel to Wisconsin this weekend to take on the Green Bay Packers.

The Browns come into week 16 of the season as the fourth-place team in the AFC North. As far as the AFC’s playoff seeding the Browns are currently in 12th place, one spot behind our Miami Dolphins who coming into this week holding the 11th spot.

The Packers come into this week sitting in first place in the NFC North. Green Bay also currently holds the first spot in the NFC’s playoff seeding. With the extra wildcard team having been added to each conference's group of playoff teams now only the top seed in each conference receives a bye week during the first week of the playoffs.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening's game, any of the other news around the NFL, or as always your Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland Browns (7-7) 4th AFC North @ Green Bay Packers (11-3) 1st NFC North