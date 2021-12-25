NFL 2021 Week 16 winners picks: Straight up, spread and over/under

The NFL’s Week 16 schedule is not having all the issues the league had in Week 15, with multiple games being rescheduled as COVID-19 impacted several teams. Now that Week 16 has started, the league seems ready to play all the game as scheduled - including the Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints Monday Night Football matchup despite several Saints players - including their top two available quarterbacks - being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

As you probably know by now, we run a season-long picks pool here on The Phinsider among our contributors. We run this pool from Week 1 through the Super Bowl, just to see who can come away with the best record at the end of the season.

We primarily focus on the straight-up winners picks, but we do have some contributors who also make picks against the spread and over/under picks. You can check out those picks using the tabs at the top of the table below. You can get the latest odds for each game over at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last week, Justin Hier took the top spot with a 12-4 record. James McKinney was just behind him at 11-5, while Kevin Nogle and Marek Brave were both 10-6. CT Smith came in with a 9-7 record for the week.

That brings our overall standings through Week 15 to:

James McKinney 143-79-1 (64.3%)*

Marek Brave 142-81-1 (63.6%)

Kevin Nogle 137-86-1 (61.4%)

Justin Hier 135-86-1 (61.0%)*

*McKinney missed a Thursday game during the season and Hier missed two, giving them fewer games in the standings.

CT Smith and Josh Houtz have both missed at least a week of picks, so they are not in the overall standings, but they do continue to make their picks:

Josh Houtz 81-51-1 (61.3%)

CT Smith 125-82-1 (60.3%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below. Thanks to TallySight.com for the widget: