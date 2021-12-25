Miami Dolphins fan confidence continues upward trajectory ahead fo Week 16

A six-game winning streak and a spot firmly in the hunt for an AFC playoff position will lead to fans of an NFL team trusting in the direction of their favorite club. When it comes to the Miami Dolphins and their fans, the trust is reaching back toward preseason levels.

As the league schedule heads into Week 16, the Dolphins are 7-7 and looking to climb back over .500 for the first time since Week 1 of the 2021 season. Back ahead of Week 10, the Dolphins were just 2-7 and our weekly SB Nation Reacts fan confidence poll, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, had just 16 percent of the fans believing the Dolphins are headed in the right direction.

Now? That number has climbed to 79 percent, the highest mark seen in the poll since Week 2 when 90 percent of the fans believed in the direction of the team.

Miami comes into Week 16 looking to extend their winning streak to seven and - if everything were to go right for the Dolphins around the rest of the league - climb into the final Wildcard spot in the AFC. If the Dolphins can beat the New Orleans Saints on Monday, they will head into the final two games of the season with a winning record and a chance to become the first team to ever go from 1-7 to the postseason.

Can you imagine how high the fan confidence rating would be then?

