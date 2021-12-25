The Splash Zone 12/25/21: Saints Add More Players To COVID-19 List

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! I hope Santa was able to give everyone what they wanted.

The Dolphins are set to travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints for a Monday night showdown. We learned the other day that Ian Book is expected to start for the Saints after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were placed on the COVID-19 list. Just yesterday, the Saints had to add a few more which brings their total to 15.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

