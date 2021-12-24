2021 Week 16 Primer: Dolphins vs. Saints - Stream, stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins will be in the primetime spotlight during their Week 16 Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints. Both teams come into this game at 7-7 and in the middle of their respective conference’s playoff picture. This is only the 13th regular-season meeting between the two clubs, though they have been scheduled as preseason opponents

Both the Dolphins and Saints are hoping to come out Monday’s contest in a position to not just flirt with the postseason this year, but ready to lock down a playoff spot. With only two games remaining after Monday night, this game becomes a critical one for the playoff hopes.

Across the NFL, COVID-19 has been impacting rosters, and the Dolphins and Saints are no different. While the Dolphins have several players likely out for this game due to the virus, it is the Saints who are in a worse shape, with both of their top two rostered quarterbacks expected to miss the contest. Rookie quarterback Ian Book is in line to get his first career start.

Will the Dolphins be able to extend their six-game winning streak? The opening odds for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, did not seem to think Miami could do it, favoring the Saints by three points. As the COVID news broke, however, the line has moved to Miami favored in the game by 1.5 points.

The over/under is set at 37.5 for the contest.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7)

Date/Time: Dec. 27, 2021 / 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Series Leader: Tied 6-6

Streak: Saints have won past three

Last game: Saints won 20-0 at Miami, 10/1/17

Last game at site: Saints won 38-17 at New Orleans, 9/30/13

Coaches vs. Opponent: Brian Flores (0-0), Sean Payton (3-0)

TV Broadcast: ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters)

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor; National Broadcasters are Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner. Sirius channels: 81 (Dolphins), 83 (Saints), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Dolphins), 225 (Saints), 88 (National)

Online Streaming: FuboTV; ESPN+ / WatchESPN.com / ESPN App

SB Nation: Canal Street Chronicles | @SaintsCSC

Weather: Dome; Outside: Partly cloudy, 67°F degrees

Odds: Dolphins -1.5 | 37.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Adrian Hill

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 196 yards & 2 TDs last week. Has 100+ rating in 4 of his past 5 starts & 70+ comp. pct. in 3 of past 4. Has 275+ pass yards & 95+ rating in 2 of past 3 on road. Has 83.1 comp. pct. & 5 TDs vs. 2 INTs for 109 rating in 2 career starts vs. NFC South. Leads NFL with 69.9 comp. pct this season.

Running back Duke Johnson had career-high 127 scrimmage yards (107 rush, 20 rec.) & 2 rush TDs last week. Had 90 scrimmage yards (57 rush, 33 rec.) in his last game vs. NO (9/9/19 w/ Hou.). Aims for his 3rd in row on MNF with 50+ scrimmage yards.

Running back Myles Gaskin rushed for 54 yards in Week 15 & has 50+ scrimmage yards in 3 of past 4. Has 5 TDs (3 rec., 2 rush) in 3 games vs. NFC South this season. Has 309 scrimmage yards (103 per game) & 2 rec. TDs in 3 career primetime games.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle aims for his 4th in row with 8+ catches & 6th in row with 60+ rec. yards. Leads rookies with 86 catches & needs 7 catches for 2nd-most ever by rookie.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker had 4 catches for 68 yards & TD last week. Aims for his 5th in row with 60+ rec. yards. Had 6 catches for 69 yards in last meeting.

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford had 51 rec. yards last week.

Tight end Mike Gesicki aims for 3rd in row with 5+ catches.

Cornerback Xavien Howard has PD in 3 of past 4. Aims for 5th in row on road with PD. Aims for 3rd in row vs. NFC South with INT. Has 3 INTs in his past 2 on MNF.

Linebacker Jerome Baker had 7 tackles & had season-high 2 sacks last week. Aims for 4th in row with TFL.

Defenisve end Emmanuel Ogbah had sack & PD last week.

Saints notes:

Quarterback Taysom Hill totaled 187 yards (154 pass, 33 rush) last week. Is 5-2 as starting QB in career & has 2+ TDs (pass & rush combined) in 6 of his 7 starts at QB.

Running back Alvin Kamara has 1,331 scrimmage yards (110.9 per game) & 18 TDs (12 rush, 6 rec.) in his past 12 at home. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with rush TD & 7th in row at home with 75+ scrimmage yards. Has 1,016 scrimmage yards (668 rush, 348 rec.) & is 1 of 2 RBs (Ezekiel Elliott) with 1,000+ scrimmage yards in each of past 5 seasons. Had 10 catches & 96 scrimmage yards (71 rec., 25 rush) with rec. TD in last meeting. Has 100+ scrimmage yards in 5 of his past 6 on Monday.

Running back Mark Ingram rushed for 107 yards & 2 TDs in his last game vs. Mia. (9/8/19 w/ Bal.). Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his 3 home games with NO this season.

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway led team with 6 receptions & career-high 112 rec. yards last week, his 1st-career 100-yard game.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan had 2 sacks & FF last week & became 5th active player with 100+ career sacks (100.5). Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Mia. with sack.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore had 2 PD & 5th-career FR last week. Leads all DBs with 73 PD since 2017. Had FF in last meeting.

Linebacker Demario Davis needs 5 tackles for 5th-straight 100-tackle season. Has 5 TFL in his past 4 vs. Mia. is 1 of 3 (Aaron Donald & T.J. Watt) with 10+ TFL in each of past 5 seasons.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport has career-high 6.5 sacks & 9 TFL in 2021.