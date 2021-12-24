Saints adding Blake Bortles ahead of Monday Night Football vs. Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints have seen their quarterback room decimated by COVID-19 this week, with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both landing on the reserve list for the virus. The move has left the team with only rookie Ian Book available on the roster for their Monday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins. According to reports, to ensure they are prepared in case something happens to Book either this week or during the game, the Saints are signing veteran quarterback Blake Bortles.

Bortles has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and Jacksonville Jaguars in his career. He was the number three overall pick by the Jaguars in 2014 out of UCF. Now in his eighth year, Bortles has appeared in 78 games, including 73 starts, throwing for 17,649 yards on 59.3 percent completions with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions, giving him a career passer rating of 80.6. He last played with the Rams in 2019, appearing in three games and attempting two passes. He spent time on the practice squad with Green Bay earlier this year and was elevated for one game but did not play.

Bortles also has 1,766 rushing yards with eight touchdowns in his career.

