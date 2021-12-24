NFL Week 16 broadcasts: With Dolphins on Monday, what games will Florida receive?

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to meet the New Orleans Saints in a Monday Night Football showdown to end the Week 16 schedule. With the Dolphins getting the nationally televised Monday night treatment, what games will be airing in Florida over the weekend?

On Saturday, there are two national broadcasts, with the Cleveland Browns at the Green Bay Packers kicking off at 4:30pm ET on FOX and NFL Network. The second game features the Indianapolis Colts at the Arizona Cardinals, with kickoff at 8:15pm ET on NFL Network.

The CBS early game slot at 1pm ET on Sunday will provide most of Florida with the Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Ian Eagle and Charles Davis on the call), with the Jacksonville across to Tallahassee markets getting the Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets contest (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely). Over on FOX, all of Florida will receive the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers broadcast (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez).

CBS has the double-headed this weekend, with all of Florida getting the 4:25pm ET kickoff of the Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs game (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo).

The Sunday Night Football contest on NBC will feature the Washington Football Team at the Dallas Cowboys.

You can check out all the broadcast coverage maps at 506Sports.com.