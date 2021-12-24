Dolphins add three more to the reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins on Thursday moved three players to the reserve/COVID-19 list. The moves come ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints, a game that will cap the league’s Week 16 schedule.

Tight end Cethan Carter, center Greg Mancz, and linebacker Duke Riley were added to the list on Thursday. They join guard Robert Jones and wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr., who were added to the list on Wednesday. Practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks also remains on the list.

Carter signed as a free agent with the Dolphins this past offseason, agreeing to a three-year contract after four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has appeared in all 14 games this season for Miami, primarily working on special teams, but recording two receptions for 16 yards on offense. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bengals in 2017 and appeared in 46 games in Cincinnati.

Mancz was acquired by the Dolphins in a preseason trade with the Baltimore Ravens. He has appeared in five games for Miami, with four starts. He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015, signing with the Houston Texans where he played through the 2020 season. He has played in 63 games in his career, with 32 starts.

Riley signed with Miami in the offseason, agreeing to a one-year contract. He has appeared in all 14 games this season, starting three times for the Dolphins, recording 17 tackles, a blocked punt, and four special teams tackles. He was a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, playing for them into 2019, then playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and 2020. In 71 career games, including 27 starts, he has 149 tackles, one interception, three passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 0.5 sacks.

Jones was signed as an undrafted free agent this year out of Middle Tennessee State. He has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins this season.

Bowden was placed on injured reserve in the preseason, ending his 2021 season. Being moved to the COVID-19 list prevents him from using the team facilities for rehab until he is medically cleared. A 2020 third-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dolphins traded for Bowden at the start of his rookie year. He appeared in 10 games with four starts last year, recording 28 receptions for 211 yards.

Doaks, who has spent the entire 2021 season on the Dolphins’ practice squad after being selected in the seventh round of this year’s NFL Draft, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

The players likely will not be available for the Monday game against the Saints. New Orleans saw their own COVID-19 list issues on Thursday, with quarterback Taysom Hill, quarterback Trevor Siemian, safety Malcolm Jenkins, offensive lineman Jordan Mills, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, defensive Jalyn Holmes, safety Jeff Heath, linebacker Kaden Elliss, and offensive lineman James Carpenter all being moved to the reserve list. With Hill and Siemian expected to miss the game, rookie quarterback Ian Book is in line to get his first career start.