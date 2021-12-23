Thursday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers @ Tennessee Titans Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football features a showdown between the AFC and the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Nashville this week to take on the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans come into the week as the first-place team in their division and the number three seed, after 15 weeks of the season, in the AFC Playoff picture. The two teams currently in front of the Titans are the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee is coming off a loss last week at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steeler, one of three losses for the Titans in their last four games.

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers enter the week as the third-place team in their division and hold the 6th overall seed in the NFC’s playoff picture coming into this week. The 49ers are coming off a win last week over the Atlanta Falcons and have won five of their last six games.

San Francisco 49ers (8-6) 3rd NFC West @ Tennessee Titans (9-5) 1st AFC South