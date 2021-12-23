Saints’ Taysom Hill to COVID-19 list; Ian Book expected to start vs. Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will face the New Orleans Saints in a Monday Night Football meeting to end the NFL’s Week 16 schedule. Both teams are looking toward the postseason with a win in this game a stepping stone to making it to the playoffs. News on Thursday could indicate Miami having the advantage when Monday arrives.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Saints will be starting rookie quarterback Ian Book on Monday as Taysom Hill is headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Trevor Siemian is also on the COVID list, bringing Book into the spotlight for his first NFL start.

Book was a fourth-round pick by the Saints back in April coming out of Notre Dame. During his collegiate career, he appeared in 45 games, throwing for 8,948 yards on a 63.8 percent completion rate with 72 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

The Dolphins and Saints kick off at 8:15pm ET on Monday.