Pro Bowl 2022: Xavien Howard selected for all-star game

In his sixth season in the NFL, Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been selected to his third Pro Bowl, the team announced on Wednesday. Howard previously made the all-star event in 2019 and 2021. He has been named a starter at the position in all three selections.

Howard has 40 tackles, four interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, with a touchdown return. He is fourth in the league in passes defensed and ninth in interceptions. His 26 career interceptions are the most in the league since 2016.

Howard joins Sam Madison as the only Dolphins cornerbacks to be a three-time starter in the Pro Bowl. Howard, Madison (1999-2002), Patrick Surtain (2002-2004), and Brent Grimes (2013-2015) are the only Dolphins cornerbacks to make the Pro Bowl three times.

This year’s Pro Bowl will be held February 6, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will air on ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD.