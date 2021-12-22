Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri Vs. Army Live Thread & Game Information

This one is for Kevin (and any of our other site members that are current or past members of the Army-thank you all for your service). For those of you that are somehow unaware, our fearless site leader, besides running the best Miami Dolphins site on the web is also a full-time, active member of the United States Army.

For the Army Black Knights, their annual contest against Navy is their game of the year every single year. A loss this year, back on December 11th, to Navy came as a blow to a program. They then had to immediately, following the loss, begin preparing to play in tonight’s Bowl Game in Fort Worth, Texas. Perhaps that very disappointing loss will be the motivation that Army needs to win one more before heading into their winter break.

Assisting Army in their quest this evening will be the fact that they are one of the nation's best rushing attacks and will be playing one of FBS’s worst teams in defending the run. Missouri on the season is the fifth-worst rushing defense out of 130 FBS teams, having given up an average of 228.8 yards per game on the season.

As for Missouri, they will be a work in progress as they enter their bowl game. Missouri’s top back has declared for the 2022 NFL draft and as such will not be playing for the Tigers this evening. Running Back Tyler Badie accounted for 1,604 yards rushing on the season to go along with 330 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns.

And if starting a new running back is not enough for the Tigers they have also decided to replace their starting quarterback Connor Bazelak after a horrible game against Arkansas to end the regular season. Back up QB Brady Cook will be making his first start this evening on a national stage.

Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri Tigers (6-6) 4th SEC East Vs. Army Golden Knights (8-4) 1st IA