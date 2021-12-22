Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots pride themselves on playing good situational football. They didn’t against the Colts. - Pats Pulpit

Head coach Bill Belichick pointed to one specific breakdown after the game.





Jets Week 15 Anti-Game Ball: Keelan Cole - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lost yesterday so in what has become a Monday tradition, it is time to give out an anti-game ball.

The team was dreadful on both sides of the ball in the second half, making a special...





AFC Playoff Picture: Bills hang onto Wild Card spot following Week 15 win - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo won and got the help they needed

AFC NORTH:

Ravens place Justin Houston on COVID-List; activate Pernell McPhee to active roster - Baltimore Beatdown

One veteran outside linebacker goes out for the time being but another is back in the fold.





Steelers may not be well, but they’re still alive after win over Titans - Behind the Steel Curtain

Despite their grave symptoms on offense, and maybe even on defense, the Steelers remain alive for the postseason with just three games to go.





The Bengals are finally at the top of the AFC North - Cincy Jungle

Cincinnati grabs first place in the division after Baltimore and Cleveland lose.





BROWNIES & FROWNIES: COVID Cleveland cannot hold lead, loses 16-14 as playoff hopes are crippled - Dawgs By Nature

Heartbreaking loss decimated the Browns at the worst part of the season

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Jaguars (There’s Always a W in Jacksonville) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together to write about the Texans finishing .500 against the AFC South.





Titans move WR A.J. Brown to team’s “Designated to Return from IR” List, other notable roster moves - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans delivered some excellent news on Monday afternoon. Wide receiver A.J. Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening up a likely possibility that he’ll play...





Brian Schottenheimer to call plays for Jaguars moving forward - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars will operate with a new play-caller moving forward.





Monday Morning Awards: Week 15 Colts vs. Patriots - Stampede Blue

MVP of the Game: Jonathan Taylor/Darius Leonard

Talk about an MVP statement game from JT, who went up against one of the most talented and better coached defenses in the NFL, and put up 170 yards...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: Drew Lock has opportunity to prove doubters wrong - Mile High Report

Against the Las Vegas Raiders, Drew Lock will face a suspect defense and will have a chance to prove his doubters wrong.





Chargers News: Joey Bosa will not play against Texans - Bolts From The Blue

Bosa was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.





Raiders vs Browns Week 15: 5 things we learned in Las Vegas 16-14 win at Cleveland - Silver And Black Pride

A "Just win, baby" doozy





Travis Kelce, two other Chiefs being placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list - Arrowhead Pride

...but the Chiefs are reportedly ‘optimistic’ that they could test out by Sunday.

NFC EAST:

Daniel Jones injury: QB placed on IR by New York Giants - Big Blue View

Sterling Shepard also goes to IR; Jaylon Smith, Jarren Williams added to 53-man roster





Eagles News: Doug Pederson rumored to be interested in Jaguars coaching job - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia Eagles news and links for 12/21/21.





Cowboys getting criticism even though 10-4, and the #2 seed in the NFC - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys are not at 100% efficiency, but they still manage to keep winning.





Washington Injury Update: JD McKissic and Curtis Samuel ruled OUT; Terry McLaurin good to go vs the Eagles - Hogs Haven

Another game without JD McKissic

NFC NORTH:

Aaron Rodgers has risen to the betting favorite for MVP - Acme Packing Company

The race seems to be down to Rodgers and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.





Detroit Lions place Jared Goff, Matt Nelson on reserve/COVID-19, remove 2 players - Pride Of Detroit

After his best game as a Detroit Lion, Jared Goff lands on the reserve/COVID-19 list.





Bears show plenty of fight, but lose to the Vikings 17 to 9 - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears put up some fight, but ultimately the better team prevailed. The Minnesota Vikings won 17 to 9, and the coaching decisions from Matt Nagy were up and down all night long. He truly...





Minnesota Vikings 17, Chicago Bears 9: Vikings win ugly against undermanned Bears - Daily Norseman

It wasn’t pretty, but it was effective

NFC SOUTH:

Saints’ Defense Continues Domination of Tom Brady - Canal Street Chronicles

Yesterday’s performance was a masterclass on how to play Brady





3 Up, 3 Down: The offensive-line and red-zone woes are linked - The Falcoholic

Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.





The Optimist: The needs are clear - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers are all but eliminated from playoff contention as the same issues drag them down week after week.





Bucs Chris Godwin out for the year - Bucs Nation

Arians confirmed earlier reports.

NFC WEST:

49ers’ offense hitting a stride in their most complete win of the season - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan’s offense took Atlanta’s defense to the woodshed on Sunday.





Arizona Cardinals heading into a do or die stretch of games - Revenge of the Birds

Losses happen.

It is not so much a loss to the Detroit Lions that has many Arizona Cardinals fans worried, embarrassing losses are par for the course in Cardinals history.

No, instead it is the...





Auburn officially announces Seahawks QBs coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator - Field Gulls

The Auburn Tigers have a new offensive coordinator, and he’s directly from the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff.

On Saturday the school announced that Austin Davis, former Seahawks backup...





Rams news: Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp named to 2022 Pro Bowl - Turf Show Times

Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp were among the first five names released for the all-star game