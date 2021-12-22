Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots pride themselves on playing good situational football. They didn’t against the Colts. - Pats Pulpit
Head coach Bill Belichick pointed to one specific breakdown after the game.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 15 Anti-Game Ball: Keelan Cole - Gang Green Nation
The Jets lost yesterday so in what has become a Monday tradition, it is time to give out an anti-game ball.
The team was dreadful on both sides of the ball in the second half, making a special...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC Playoff Picture: Bills hang onto Wild Card spot following Week 15 win - Buffalo Rumblings
Buffalo won and got the help they needed
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens place Justin Houston on COVID-List; activate Pernell McPhee to active roster - Baltimore Beatdown
One veteran outside linebacker goes out for the time being but another is back in the fold.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers may not be well, but they’re still alive after win over Titans - Behind the Steel Curtain
Despite their grave symptoms on offense, and maybe even on defense, the Steelers remain alive for the postseason with just three games to go.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
The Bengals are finally at the top of the AFC North - Cincy Jungle
Cincinnati grabs first place in the division after Baltimore and Cleveland lose.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
BROWNIES & FROWNIES: COVID Cleveland cannot hold lead, loses 16-14 as playoff hopes are crippled - Dawgs By Nature
Heartbreaking loss decimated the Browns at the worst part of the season
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Jaguars (There’s Always a W in Jacksonville) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together to write about the Texans finishing .500 against the AFC South.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans move WR A.J. Brown to team’s “Designated to Return from IR” List, other notable roster moves - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans delivered some excellent news on Monday afternoon. Wide receiver A.J. Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening up a likely possibility that he’ll play...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Brian Schottenheimer to call plays for Jaguars moving forward - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars will operate with a new play-caller moving forward.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Monday Morning Awards: Week 15 Colts vs. Patriots - Stampede Blue
MVP of the Game: Jonathan Taylor/Darius Leonard
Talk about an MVP statement game from JT, who went up against one of the most talented and better coached defenses in the NFL, and put up 170 yards...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos: Drew Lock has opportunity to prove doubters wrong - Mile High Report
Against the Las Vegas Raiders, Drew Lock will face a suspect defense and will have a chance to prove his doubters wrong.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Joey Bosa will not play against Texans - Bolts From The Blue
Bosa was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders vs Browns Week 15: 5 things we learned in Las Vegas 16-14 win at Cleveland - Silver And Black Pride
A "Just win, baby" doozy
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Travis Kelce, two other Chiefs being placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list - Arrowhead Pride
...but the Chiefs are reportedly ‘optimistic’ that they could test out by Sunday.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Daniel Jones injury: QB placed on IR by New York Giants - Big Blue View
Sterling Shepard also goes to IR; Jaylon Smith, Jarren Williams added to 53-man roster
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles News: Doug Pederson rumored to be interested in Jaguars coaching job - Bleeding Green Nation
Philadelphia Eagles news and links for 12/21/21.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys getting criticism even though 10-4, and the #2 seed in the NFC - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys are not at 100% efficiency, but they still manage to keep winning.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Injury Update: JD McKissic and Curtis Samuel ruled OUT; Terry McLaurin good to go vs the Eagles - Hogs Haven
Another game without JD McKissic
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Aaron Rodgers has risen to the betting favorite for MVP - Acme Packing Company
The race seems to be down to Rodgers and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions place Jared Goff, Matt Nelson on reserve/COVID-19, remove 2 players - Pride Of Detroit
After his best game as a Detroit Lion, Jared Goff lands on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears show plenty of fight, but lose to the Vikings 17 to 9 - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears put up some fight, but ultimately the better team prevailed. The Minnesota Vikings won 17 to 9, and the coaching decisions from Matt Nagy were up and down all night long. He truly...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Minnesota Vikings 17, Chicago Bears 9: Vikings win ugly against undermanned Bears - Daily Norseman
It wasn’t pretty, but it was effective
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints’ Defense Continues Domination of Tom Brady - Canal Street Chronicles
Yesterday’s performance was a masterclass on how to play Brady
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
3 Up, 3 Down: The offensive-line and red-zone woes are linked - The Falcoholic
Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Optimist: The needs are clear - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers are all but eliminated from playoff contention as the same issues drag them down week after week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs Chris Godwin out for the year - Bucs Nation
Arians confirmed earlier reports.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers’ offense hitting a stride in their most complete win of the season - Niners Nation
Kyle Shanahan’s offense took Atlanta’s defense to the woodshed on Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals heading into a do or die stretch of games - Revenge of the Birds
Losses happen.
It is not so much a loss to the Detroit Lions that has many Arizona Cardinals fans worried, embarrassing losses are par for the course in Cardinals history.
No, instead it is the...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Auburn officially announces Seahawks QBs coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator - Field Gulls
The Auburn Tigers have a new offensive coordinator, and he’s directly from the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff.
On Saturday the school announced that Austin Davis, former Seahawks backup...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams news: Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp named to 2022 Pro Bowl - Turf Show Times
Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp were among the first five names released for the all-star game
