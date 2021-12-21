Dolphins activate Waddle, Lindsay; Add Coleman to COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins on Monday announced several roster moves, adding players back to the 53-man active roster while seeing another player added to the reserve/COVID-19 list and waiving a player. It was a busy day for the front office as the Dolphins come off their Week 15 win over the New York Jets and begin preparations for their Week 16 Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints.

The Dolphins signed running back Duke Johnson and safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster, promoting both players from the practice squad. Johnson has appeared in two games this season for the Dolphins, including starting on Sunday against the Jets and tallying 107 rushing yards with two touchdowns. Teams likely were looking to poach Johnson from Miami’s practice squad if they had not made the move to promote him.

Redwine joined the Dolphins this season after being signed off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad on October 26. He was waived by the Dolphins and signed to the practice squad in mid-November . He has five appearances this season, two with the New York Jets early in the year before signing with the Panthers and three with Miami.

Both Johnson and Redwine played collegiately at the University of Miami and were drafted by the Cleveland Browns; Johnson was a second-round pick in 2015 while Redwine was a fourth-round selection in 2019.

The Dolphins activated wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Phillip Lindsay off the reserve/COVID-19 list, while placing cornerback Justin Coleman on the list. Waddle started all 13 games for Miami prior to their Week 15 contest. He has 86 receptions, breaking the Dolphins’ franchise record for rookie receptions and is just 15 catches shy of the NFL record. His 849 receiving yards this season is 35 yards shy of the team’s rookie receiving yards record as well.

Miami acquired Lindsay just before Thanksgiving after he was waived by the Houston Texans. A 2018 Pro Bowl selection and a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, Lindsay appeared in Miami’s Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers, gaining 42 yards on 12 carries.

Coleman appeared in all 14 games for Miami so far this season, starting four times. He has 27 tackles with two interceptions and three passes defensed. He has previously played for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions after being signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015.

Miami waived safety Will Parks in the series of roster moves, ending a short stint with the team. Miami signed Parks November 23, and he appeared in the team’s Week 13 game against the New York Giants, but did not record any statistics. In a six-year career, he has appeared in 72 games, with 18 starts, playing for the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami. He was a sixth-round pick by the Broncos in 2016.