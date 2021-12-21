Dolphins vs. Saints 2021 Week 16 Monday Night Football odds

The Miami Dolphins have clawed their way back to a .500 record, reaching 7-7 last week with a win over the New York Jets. Now, they have turned their sights to a Monday Night Football meeting against the New Orleans Saints. Essentially a playoff game for both teams, the primetime game should make for a great contest.

The Dolphins are currently 11th in the AFC playoff picture, one of four teams at 7-7 and one game out of the Wildcard spots. New Orleans is also 7-7 on the season, having briefly held the seventh spot in the NFC playoff picture, but, with their win last night, the Minnesota Vikings jumped the Saints for the spot, pushing New Orleans to eighth. They will fall to ninth tonight as long as the Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles game does not end in a tie.

For Monday night’s game, the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook give the standard home-field advantage to the Saints. New Orleans is currently favored by three points for Monday.

The over/under for the game is currently 39.5 points.

Miami really needs to win their final three games of the year, starting with Monday’s game against the Saints. Can they pull off the upset? Will continued COVID-19 issues across the league -or the return of player from the reserve/COVID-19 list - impact the spread over the next few days?

