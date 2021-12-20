Monday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears Live Thread & Game Information

Week fifteen of the 2021 NFL schedule should be ending with this evening's game but due to this years’ first group of games being moved due to mass Covid outbreaks around the NFL two more games will take place tomorrow evening at the same time. This evening's MNF showdown features two NFC North rivals when the Minnesota Vikings travel to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings enter this week as the second-place team in the NFC North and the current ninth-place team in the NFC’s playoff standings. Minnesota is coming into tonight's game after a bye week. Prior to the Vikings' week off, they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

The Bears come into this game as the third-place team in the NFC North and the fourteenth-place team in the NFC’s playoff standings. The Bears enter the week coming off a two-game losing streak and having lost seven of their last eight games.

Minnesota Vikings (6-7) 2nd NFC North @ Chicago Bears (4-9) 3rd NFC North