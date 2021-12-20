Monday Afternoon NFL Football: Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns Live Thread & Game Information

Today’s NFL Monday afternoon game features a meeting between two AFC divisions. The AFC West’s Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Ohio this weekend to take on the AFC North’s Cleveland Browns.

The Raiders come into this week in fourth place in their division and in the twelfth spot in the AFC’s playoff standing, one game in front of our Miami Dolphins. The Raiders are now on a two-game losing streak after a blowout loss last week to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders now have five losses in their last six games.

On the other side of the ball, the Browns enter the week in second place in their division and in the eighth spot in the AFC’s playoff standing, one game out of the top seven that will make the playoffs and one game behind the Buffalo Bills. The Browns are coming off a win last week over the Baltimore Ravens and have won four of their last seven games.

Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) 4th AFC West @ Cleveland Browns (7-6) 2nd AFC North