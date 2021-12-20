 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New t-shirt celebrates Christian Wilkins’ touchdown and dance

By Kevin Nogle
It is always a fun moment when a big man scores a touchdown. When it is a defensive lineman who is scoring on offense, it is even better. On Sunday, that is what happened in Miami when defensive lineman Christian Wilkins lined up as a fullback in a goalline situation, then leaked out into the flat and caught a pass for the score.

Wilkins lept into the stands, then broke out the dance moves in the endzone.

Now, our friends at BreakingT have recreated the moment with a new t-shirt. The shirt portrays Wilkins as he hits the worm in the endzone, celebrating his score. Licensed by the NFL Players Association, the shirt joins other Miami shirts, including the Give Him 6 shirt from Robert Hunt’s non-touchdown when the guard caught a pass and scored, only to have it called it back because Hunt was not an eligible receiver.

You can check out the new shirt, and any of the other available Miami shirts, at BreakingT.com/Phinsider. The new Wilkins shirt is also available here:

Christian Wilkins: Do the Worm

  • $32

Officially licensed product of the National Football League Players Association.

Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather gray. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL

Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in heather gray. Drawcord in gray. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL

Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in heather gray. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12

﻿Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in heather gray. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL

Designed by Athlete Logos.

Screened in the USA.

