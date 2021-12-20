New t-shirt celebrates Christian Wilkins’ touchdown and dance

It is always a fun moment when a big man scores a touchdown. When it is a defensive lineman who is scoring on offense, it is even better. On Sunday, that is what happened in Miami when defensive lineman Christian Wilkins lined up as a fullback in a goalline situation, then leaked out into the flat and caught a pass for the score.

Wilkins lept into the stands, then broke out the dance moves in the endzone.

tua to christian wilkins pic.twitter.com/yP8fvCY0C2 — josh houtz (@houtz) December 19, 2021

The whole world needs to see Christian Wilkins hit the worm after catching a TD. What a gem. pic.twitter.com/nKAfhIbZ7F — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 19, 2021

Now, our friends at BreakingT have recreated the moment with a new t-shirt. The shirt portrays Wilkins as he hits the worm in the endzone, celebrating his score. Licensed by the NFL Players Association, the shirt joins other Miami shirts, including the Give Him 6 shirt from Robert Hunt’s non-touchdown when the guard caught a pass and scored, only to have it called it back because Hunt was not an eligible receiver.

