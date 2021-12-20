SCHEFTER: Dolphins signing Duke Johnson to active roster

The Miami Dolphins signed Duke Johnson to the practice squad on Oct. 26 after Malcolm Brown was placed on the injured reserve list with a quad injury.

Roughly two months later, with the Dolphins still dealing with injuries at the running back position, Johnson made the most of his first start with the team.

Johnson, who was drafted by the Browns after playing his college ball at Miami, rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns to guide the Dolphins to a 31-24 win over the Jets.

The performance against a divisional rival was good for a promotion, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Miami is signing Johnson to the team’s active roster.

One day after running for 102 yards and two touchdowns, RB Duke Johnson is being signed to the Miami Dolphins’ active roster, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

Johnson’s 107 yards was the most in his seven-year career. Additionally, his two touchdowns are also a new career-high.

“It meant a lot. Like you said, growing up in the area, just being able to play football and just play well here, it meant a lot but it meant even more because we got the win, so that helps,” Johnson, who played for the Miami Hurricanes in college, said following the game. “ I really prepare every week as I’m going to be the guy, regardless if I’m the guy or not, so it was just kind of sticking within my routine and just doing what I normally do and I let the cards fall where they may.”

The Dolphins are now on a six-game winning streak with a shot at the playoffs. Johnson, who became the team’s first player to reach 100 rushing yards in 15 games, will help Miami's offense stay balanced with some tough challenges approaching in the Saints, Titans and Patriots.