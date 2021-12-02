Thursday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup features a matchup between two NFC squads. The Dallas Cowboys will travel to southern Louisiana this evening to take on the New Orleans Saints. While Dallas still holds onto first place in their division they are looking to get back to winning after dropping three of their last four games. On the other side of the ball, the Saints are just looking to remain relevant after dropping their last four straight which caused them to drop out of second place in their division down to the third spot.

