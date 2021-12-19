Sunday Night Football: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Thread & Game Information

Week fifteen’s Sunday Night Football features a showdown between two NFC South rivals. The New Orleans Saints will travel to the west coast of Florida this week to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints enter the week as the third-place team in their division and the eleventh seed for the playoffs in the NFC. The Saints are coming off a blowout win over the New York Jets but prior to that were coming off a five-game losing streak that most likely doomed their playoff hopes for this season.

The Buccaneers come into week fifteen as the first-place team in their division and the number two seed in the NFC playoff picture. Tampa Bay comes into this game on a current four-game win streak including a win last week over the Buffalo Bills.

New Orleans Saints (6-7) 3rd NFC South @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) 1st NFC South