Jets vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 15 inactive players list

The Miami Dolphins will be without rookie Jevon Holland on Sunday as they face the New York Jets. Ruled out early on Sunday, Miami’s starting safety had been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week and, while he was medically cleared to play, the team is being cautious with his return from the illness. He headlines the inactive players list for the contest.

Also inactive for Miami are cornerback Trill Williams, safety Will Parks, tight end Adam Shaheen, and defensive tackle John Jenkins. Shaheen has a knee injury that ket him limited in practice all week.

On the Jets side of the inactive list, running backs Ty Johnson and La’Mical Perine will both be unavailable for the game. Also inactive are offensive lineman George Fant, defensive lineman Tim Ward, defensive lineman Shaq Lawson, and cornerback Isaiah Dunn.

Kickoff for today’s game is at 1pm ET from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS.