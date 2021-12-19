Dolphins safety Jevon Holland officially OUT vs. Jets

Yesterday, it seemed like there was a chance the Dolphins might have their rookie safety Jevon Holland vs. their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets. Unfortunately, that is not the case, as the team has officially ruled Jevon Holland out for Week 15.

Dolphins rookie S Jevon Holland ruled out with non-football illness. He was just taken off COVID IR/reserve list yesterday. So Dolphins will be without Jaylen Waddle, Holland and Phillip Lindsay today. But they will have Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 19, 2021

Without Holland, Eric Rowe and Brandon Jones will get the start. Will Parks and Clayton Fejedelem are listed behind both Rowe and Jones on the depth chart—with newcomer Sheldrick Redwine called up to the 53-man roster earlier this week.

Head coach Brian Flores shed some light on the process he and his coaches go through when filling the void left behind by a player like Holland.

“I think as a staff we go through every potential player that can play a different position. Obviously, there is more conversation when you have a player who is down. So yeah, we talk about all of those situations. If we move this guy here, who is going to play his spot and round and round and round. Can we get this checked if so and so is here… I think there is a lot of conversation that goes on there. But yeah, those conversations I’ve had, I think we like the depth in the safety room. Whether it’s (Eric) Rowe, whether it’s ‘Fej’ (Clayton Fejedelem), whether it’s safety Brandon Jones. I think those guys do a good job from a communication standpoint of getting guys lined up. I think we’re dealing with a quarterback who is skilled, who is very talented, who has really played well, and who has gotten hot I would say. We’ve got to do a good job collectively as a team, as a defense communicating.

Holland isn’t the only rookie playmaker ruled out for Sunday’s contest. As we learned yesterday, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Phillip Lindsay were also ruled out vs. the Jets. The rest of the team’s inactive list will be released before today’s start.

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets kick off at 1 PM EST later today.