Jets vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 15: How to stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins end their month-long home stand on Sunday as they host the New York Jets. After beating the Jets in New York in Week 11, Miami returned to south Florida, where they beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 12, then added another victory over the New York Giants in Week 13. Following a bye week in Week 14, now the Dolphins look to sweep the season series against the Jets.

If Miami can pull off the win this afternoon, they will move to .500 on the year as they erase their early-season seven-game losing streak with an active six-game winning streak. The playoffs are a possibility for Miami, and a win over the Jets is a necessity if they want to keep those chances alive and well.

New York has already been eliminated from any playoff chances this year, but they are using the year as a chance to continue the development of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Miami faced the Jets with Joe Flacco at quarterback back in Week 11, so this will be their first time seeing New York’s 2021 first-round pick.

The line for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, began with Miami favored by 8.5 points. Over the course of the week, the line has moved to Miami being favored by 9.5 points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

New York Jets (3-10) at Miami Dolphins (6-7)

2021 NFL Season Week 15

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET, December 19, 2021

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

707

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

Sirius channels: 111 (Jets), 135 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 384 (Jets), 229 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Ronald Torbert

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -9.5

O/U: 39.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: None.

Doubtful: Tackle George Fant - knee (Jets)

Questionable: Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif - ankle (Jets); offensive lineman Dan Feeney - back (Jets); defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins - knee (Jets); safety Jevon Holland - illness (Dolphins); safety Clayton Fejedelem - ankle (Dolphins); tight end Adam Shaheen - knee (Dolphins); guard Austin Jackson - illness (Dolphins)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Scattered showers, 81°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Tied, 55-55-1

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 24-17 at New York, 11/21/21 (2021 Week 11)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Jets’ Robert Saleh (0-1) vs. Dolphins

Dolphins’ Brian Flores (4-1) vs. Jets

