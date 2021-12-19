New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins - Live Game Thread & Game Information

The New York Jets will travel to South Florida this weekend to take on our Miami Dolphins. Our Dolphins are coming off a bye week but before the bye week this team had ripped off five wins in a row. With a win today over the Jets the Dolphins not only keep their shot at the playoffs alive but they will also get to .500 on the season after starting one and seven.

The Jets on the other hand have had a horrible year yet again and sit three full games back of the Dolphins, cemetning them solidly into fourth place in the AFC East. The Jets come into this week having dropped their last two games and having lost five of their last six games.

Please use this game thread to follow and discuss today’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on the sharing, requesting, or even discussing illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.

New York Jets (3-10) 4th AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (6-7) 3rd AFC East