2021 Week 15 Primer: Jets vs. Dolphins - Stream, stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins are back on the field in Week 15 after having their bye during the Week 14 schedule. Miami gets to get back to action hosting a familiar opponent as the Dolphins welcome to South Florida the New York Jets in the 112th all-time regular-season meeting between the two clubs. The Dolphins look to extend their win-streak to six for the season and complete the season sweep of the Jets after a 24-17 in New York back in Week 11.

The Dolphins are in position to not just flirt with the AFC playoff picture, but actually put themselves in the middle of the fight for the Wildcard positions. Despite a seven-game losing streak early in the year, Miami could climb back to .500 on the year and, with some help from around the league, in a spot that as early as next week they are in one of the spots. They just need to take care of business tomorrow against the Jets.

Miami opened as an 8.5-point favorite in the game. In a week where COVID-19 has impacted players, schedules, and odds, Miami has seen that spread grow to being a 9.5-point favorite on Sunday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under dropped from 43 points to 41.5 total points in the game.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: New York Jets (3-10) at Miami Dolphins (6-7)

Date/Time: Dec. 19, 2021 / 1pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Series Leader: Tied 55-55-1

Streak: Dolphins have won last three

Last game: Dolphins won 24-17 at New York, 11/21/21 (2021 Week 11)

Last game at site: Dolphins 24-0 at Miami, 10/18/20 (2020 Week 6)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Robert Saleh (0-1), Brian Flores (4-1)

TV Broadcast: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross); DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel 707

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 111 (Jets), 135 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 384 (Jets), 229 (Dolphins)

Online Streaming: FuboTV

SB Nation: Gang Green Nation | @GangGreenNation

Weather: Scattered showers, 80°F degrees

Odds: Dolphins -9.5 | 41.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: Ronald Torbert

Jets notes:

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson passed for 202 yards & rushed for career-high 33 yards last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 200+ pass yards. Has rush TD in 2 of past 3. Needs 259 pass yards to become 5th NYJ rookie QB ever with 2,000+ pass yards.

Running back Ty Johnson had 57 scrimmage yards (40 rec., 17 rush) & 4 catches last week. Has 5+ catches in 2 of his past 3 vs. division. Has 60+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3 on road.

Running back Tevin Coleman aims for his 3rd in row with 70+ scrimmage yards.

Rookie running back Michael Carter rushed for 63 yards in Week 11 meeting. Has 80+ scrimmage yards in 3 of 4 games vs. division. Is 1 of 2 rookie RBs (Najee Harris) with 400+ rush yards (430) & 300+ rec. yards (308).

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder had 6 catches for 44 yards & TD in Week 11 meeting. Has 6+ catches in 2 of his past 3 vs. Mia.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios led team with 6 catches for 52 yards last week. Has 40+ rec. yards in 2 of past 3.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley led team with career-high 17 tackles last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 13+ tackles. Had 8 tackles in Week 11 meeting. Leads team with 118 tackles, his 5th-career season with 100+ tackles.

Linebacker Quincy Williams had 8 tackles, TFL & PD in Week 14. Aims for 5th in row with 7+ tackles. Had 15 tackles & 2 TFL in Week 11 meeting.

Defensive end Kyle Phillips had 1st sack of season last week. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Mia. with TFL.

Safety Elijah Riley had career-high 10 tackles last week. Aims for his 5th in row with 5+ tackles.

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 30 of 41 atts. (73.2 pct.) for 244 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 104.1 rating in Week 13. Aims for 5th in row with 100+ rating, 4th in row with 70+ comp. pct. & 3rd in row with 0 INTs. Completed 27 of 33 atts. (81.8 pct.) for 273 yards & 2 TDs for 108.7 rating in Week 11 meeting. Has 8 TDs (7 pass, 1 rush) vs. 2 INTs for 107.3 rating in 5 home starts in 2021.

Running back Myles Gaskin aims for his 8th in row with 45+ scrimmage yards. Has TD in 2 of past 3. Rushed for 89 yards & had TD catch in Week 11 meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. NYJ with 95+ scrimmage yards. Is 1 of 4 in AFC with 3+ rec. TDs (4) & 3+ rush TDs (3) this season.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led team with 9 catches for 90 yards in Week 13, his 6th game with 8+ catches, tied for mostever by rookie. Aims for 4th in row with 8+ catches & 6th in row with 60+ rec. yards. Leads rookies with 86 catches & needs 7 catches for 2nd-most ever by rookie.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker had 5 catches for 62 yards in Week 13. Had 8 catches for 119 yards in his last game vs. NYJ (11/29/20).

Tight end Mike Gesicki had 7 catches in Week 13. Had 50 rec. yards in Week 11 meeting.

Cornerback Xavien Howard aims for 3rd in row with INT & 4th in row with PD. Has 14 PD & 3 INTs in 8 career games vs. NYJ.

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips had 2 sacks in Week 13 & is only rookie this season with 2+ sacks in consecutive games. Has 6 sacks in his past 3. Ranks 2nd among rookies with 8.5 sacks.

Rookie safety Jevon Holland had 2 PD in Week 13 & aims for his 6th in row with PD.

Jets vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 15 Leaders Jets at Dolphins Jets at Dolphins L, 30-9 vs. Saints Last Week Bye (Week 13: W, 20-9 vs. Giants) 17.4 (29th) Points For 19.5 (25th) 321.5 (22nd) Offense (Yards per game) 309.8 (29th) Zach Wilson (R) (160/285, 1,741 yds, 6 TD, 11 INT, 65.3 rate) Passing Leader Tua Tagovailoa (195/275, 1,945 yds, 12 TD, 6 INT, 96.1 rate) Tevin Coleman (57 carries, 243 yds, 4.3 avg) Rushing Leader Myles Gaskin (154 carries, 536 yds, 3.4 avg, 3 TD) Jamison Crowder (45 rec, 391 yds, 8.7 avg, 2 TD) Receiving Leader Jaylen Waddle (R) (86 rec, 849 yds, 9.9 avg, 4 TD) 30.5 (32nd) Points Against 22.2 (13th) 392.8 (31st) Defense (Yards allowed per game) 358.4 (21st) John Franklin-Myers, Quinnen Williams (6) Sacks Jaelan Phillips (R) (8.5) Four tied (1) Interceptions Xavien Howard (4) -16 (9/25) Takeaway/Giveaway 0 (20/20) Braden Mann (44.5 avg, 38.0 net avg) Punting Michael Palardy (44.6 avg, 40.2 net avg) Eddy Pineiro (9 pts, 3/3 FG) Kicking Jason Sanders (76 pts, 25/26 PAT, 17/23 FG)

