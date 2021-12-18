Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle Out, Jevon Holland ‘Questionable’ for Sunday’s Matchup vs. Jets

After a rough week that saw players all over the league land on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list—and even several games rescheduled—we finally have clarity on who will be available for Sunday’s matchup vs. the New York Jets.

The team announced a short time ago that safety Jevon Holland has been activated and will officially be ‘questionable’ vs. New York.

Holland is a game-changer totaling 51 tackles, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, and six quarterback hits through 14 weeks of the season. Simply put, when he’s on the field, good things happen. So obviously, the team would be much better off if their rookie safety could play.

Miami also announced they would be activating offensive lineman Greg Mancz off of injured reserve. This move makes sense given the team’s recent decision to cut Austin Reiter. His availability could be critical down the stretch.

Furthermore, the team activated newly acquired wide receiver Tommylee Lewis to the active roster for Sunday’s contest (Yes, over Kirk Merritt). During his four seasons with the Saints, Lewis caught only 21 passes—though he does have experience as a return man. THIS is probably why Miami called him up with Holland’s status in question.

Unfortunately, this means the team will be without Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite target and rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle. As many know, Waddle is only 16 receptions away from breaking Anquan Boldin’s rookie record. But that’s not important (IMO). What’s essential is that Miami gets their dynamic playmaker back. A playmaker that the Dolphins’ entire offense is built around.

Lastly, veteran running back Phillip Lindsay will also miss tomorrow’s game vs. the Jets. In his debut with Miami, Lindsay looked promising, carrying the ball 12 times for 42 yards. Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed should both be active for tomorrow’s contest.

The (6-7) Miami Dolphins and (3-10) New York Jets kick off tomorrow at 1:PM EST at Hard Rock Stadium.

What are your thoughts on tomorrow’s matchup vs. the New York Jets? How confident are you that the offense can move the ball without rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle? How relieved are you that Jevon Holland is back—and hopefully ready to go? Are you still alive in your fantasy football league? Let us know in the comments section below!