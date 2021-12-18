Miami Dolphins fan confidence bounces back in Week 15

The Miami Dolphins are coming off their bye week with a Sunday afternoon contest against their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets. A win for Miami would extend their win streak to six, pull them back to .500 on the season, and keep them in the middle of the AFC playoff picture. Plus, it is always good to sweep the Jets.

Two weeks ago, our weekly SB Nation Reacts fan confidence poll, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, reflected the positive turnaround for the Dolphins this season. After starting the year in the 90 percent of fans confidence in the direction of the team, the Dolphins had seen that number fall down into the teens. With the team putting together wins and positioning themselves to fight for a postseason berth, a head of Week 13, that number climbed back to 74 percent of fans confident in the direction of the Dolphins. Last week, as the Dolphins went into the Week 14 bye, the number ticked down to 65 percent. Now, at the start of Week 15, the fan confidence moved back up to 74 percent.

How will Week 15’s result impact our Week 16 fan confidence poll? Will a win over the Jets and a 7-7 season record push the confidence fans are feeling about the Dolphins’ direction higher?

