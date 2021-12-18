NFL 2021 Week 15 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under

The NFL Week 15 schedule is underway - and changing. After the Thursday night game, there were supposed to be two Saturday games, but now there is just one as the league rearranges the schedule due to the COVID-19 positive tests that have been rampant around the league this week. There are now two Monday games and two Sunday games have been moved to Tuesday night.

It is a strange week already, and only one game has been completed. As the rest of the slate plays out, we will be continuing to track our season-long picks pool for The Phinsider contributors. We run this pool from Week 1 through the Super Bowl, just to see who can come away with the best record at the end of the season.

We primarily focus on the straight-up winners picks, but we do have some contributors who also make picks against the spread and over/under picks. You can check out those picks using the tabs at the top of the table below. You can get the latest odds for each game over at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last week, we did not have a large separation among our contributors, but it was bigger than in Week 13 when only two picks were different across the entire slate of games. In Week 14, Kevin Nogle won the week with a 12-2 performance. Just behind him, James McKinney and Marek Brave finished at 11-3. CT Smith came in at 10-4, while Justin Hier did not have a Thursday night pick, giving him a 9-4 record for the week.

Updating our overall standings through Week 14 brings us to:

James McKinney 132-74-1 (64.0%)*

Marek Brave 132-75-1 (63.7%)

Kevin Nogle 127-80-1 (61.3%)

Justin Hier 123-82-1 (60.0%)*

*McKinney missed a Thursday game during the season and Hier missed two, giving them fewer games in the standings.

CT Smith and Josh Houtz have both missed at least a week of picks, so they are not in the overall standings, but they do continue to make their picks:

Josh Houtz 81-51-1 (61.3%)

CT Smith 116-75-1 (60.7%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below. Thanks to TallySight.com for the widget:

