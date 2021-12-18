Saturday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Indianapolis Colts Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Saturday Night Football features a meeting between two different AFC conferences. The AFC East’s New England Patriots will travel to Indiana this weekend to take on the AFC South’s Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots come into the week as the first-place team in their division as well as the number one seed after fourteen weeks in the AFC Playoff picture. As good as the Miami Dolphins winning streak looks the Pats are killing it with their current winning streak. After winning just just two of their first six game they have now won seventh straight.

On the other side of the ball, the Colts enter the week as the second-place team in their division, two games back of their division leaders, the Tennessee Titans. The Colts are currently the sixth seed in the AFC Playoff picture, currently holding the second of three wildcard spots. The Colts enter the week coming off a blowout win over the Houston Texans , one week after dropping a game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New England Patriots (9-4) 1st AFC East @ Indianapolis Colts (7-6) 2nd AFC South