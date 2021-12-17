Jets vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 15 television broadcast area

After a bye week with little news, the Miami Dolphins have been caught up in the COVID-19 positive test mania around the NFL this week. Miami has (thankfully) not been hit as hard as some other teams around the league, and are already starting to get some of their players back, but it is not the way the Dolphins had wanted to start their second New York Jets week of the season.

The Dolphins beat the Jets back in Week 11, coming away with the 24-17 victory in MetLife Stadium. Now in Miami, the Dolphins are looking to complete the season sweep, extend their five-game winning streak to six games, climb back to .500 on the season, and keep themselves in the AFC playoff picture. This is a big game for Miami. Unfortunately, it is not a big game for the NFL broadcast partners.

The Jets at Dolphins game is on CBS on Sunday at 1pm ET. The game is relegated to just local coverage for the network. As tracked by 506Sports.com, in Florida, Miami, Fort Myers, and West Palm Beach will all have the game. On Thursday, the Orlando market was added to the coverage as well. Outside of those markets, just the New York City market will have the game.

The top game for CBS’s early coverage for the week will be the Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers. FOX has the double-header, with the Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants taking the top spot early and the Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens having the bulk of the markets in the late time slot.

Counting last night’s Thursday Night Football game, there are five national broadcasts this week. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers to start Week 15. Tomorrow, there are two Saturday games, with the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Cleveland Browns at 4:30pm ET and the New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts at 8:15pm ET - both games are on NFL Network. Sunday Night Football on NBC will feature the New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Monday Night Football on ESPN will have the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears matchup.

For the Jets at Dolphins game, Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta will be on the broadcast, with AJ Ross on the sidelines.

Here is the 506Sports.com broadcast map for the early CBS coverage: