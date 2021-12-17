Dolphins remove running backs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin from the reserve/COVID-19 list

The National Football League is dealing with its largest COVID-19 outbreak in two years and the Miami Dolphins had six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday night.

However, on Friday, that number decreased by two when head coach Brian Flores announced that both Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are returning to practice and are on track to play in Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will be at Dolphins practice today per Flores — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 17, 2021

The team was down to two active running backs after rookie Gerrid Doaks was placed on the COVID list on Thursday. The Dolphins were planning to move forward with Duke Johnson and Malcolm Brown (if activated from IR) for Sunday’s game.

“Malcolm Brown has done some good things and we’ll see how today goes,” Flores said on Friday. “We’ve got more guys available now.”

The return of Miami’s top-two backs may allow the team to be cautious in Brown’s return to the lineup. Gaskin was placed on the COVID list last Friday and Ahmed’s positive test came a day later.

It’s important to keep in mind that while both backs are returning to practice, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be 100 percent come Sunday.

“The first thing I do is worry about [Gaskin, Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay], making sure they’re doing all right,” co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Eric Studesville said earlier this week. “I love all my guys. We’re going to sort the whole thing out.

“In our room we talk about you never know when an opportunity will come up. There are going to be multiple players in there [Sunday]. How many? We don’t know.”

Kick-off between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets is slated for 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.