The Phinsider Perspective Ep. 4 - Miami Dolphins Playoffs, COVID, and the Pro Bowl

The latest episode of The Phinsider Perspective has been released. This is the newest show in The Phinsider Radio Network and it features me giving you just some thoughts I am having about the Miami Dolphins. This show is (supposed to be) a weekly addition to our podcast network and will be around 15-20 minutes each episode.

This week, I take a look at the Dolphins’ playoff chances heading into Week 15, the rash of COVID positive cases hitting the league right now, and if there are any Dolphins players who could be headed to the Pro Bowl this season. The episode was recorded Wednesday night, prior to news about wide receiver Jaylen Waddle being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing Miami to five players who may not be available for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

You can also check out me stumbling over Christian Wilkins’ name for absolutely no apparent reason, then spinning into a session babbling about messing up Wilkins’ name.

Let me know what you think about the show, and make sure you jump on Twitter and use #AskPhinsider to add some questions you would like me to answer for next week’s show. You can find it below, at this link, or where ever you get your podcasts. Just search for The Phinsider and make sure to give us a follow.