Miami Dolphins placing Jaylen Waddle on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins may be without their star receiver on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the team is playing rookie Jaylen Waddle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waddle is Miami’s fifth player to be placed on the list.

Phillip Lindsay, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Javon Holland are also on the reserve/COVID list.

Dolphins placing WR Jaylen Waddle on Reserve/COVID. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

Miami is returning from its bye on a five-game winning streak but may now be without some big-time players on the offensive side of the football. In order to return, players need to produce two negative COVID tests separated by 24 hours. Had they not been vaccinated, each would have been isolated from the team for 10 days.

DeVante Parker, Isaiah Ford, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins and Preston Williams are Miami’s active receivers as of Thursday morning. Additionally, Kirk Merritt is on the team’s practice squad.

The Jets arrive at Hard Rock Stadium with the league’s worst defense, which is allowing 30 points per game. New York also allows 254 passing yards (27th in the league) and 138 rushing yards (29th in the league) per game.

Miami’s offense might be without some key pieces but Tua Tagovailoa and company should be able to keep the offense moving as the team looks for its sixth-straight win.