Thursday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football features a meeting between the top two AFC West teams. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to California this week to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in tonight’s primetime matchup.

The Chiefs come into the week as the first-place team in their division and the number three seed after fourteen weeks in the AFC Playoff picture. The two teams currently in front of the Chiefs are the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots although all three teams have identical records going into week fifteen of the Schedule. The Chiefs also enter the week on a six-game win streak.

On the other side of the ball, the Chargers enter the week as the second-place team in their division, only one game back of the Chiefs. The Chargers are currently the fifth seed in the AFC, currently holding the spot of the first AFC wildcard team. The Chargers enter the week having won two games in a row and four of their last six.

Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) 1st AFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) 2nd AFC West