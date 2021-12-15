Dolphins promote Sheldrick Redwine from practice squad

The Miami Dolphins have promoted safety Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement, per the team.

Per 2021 NFL rules, an activation to the roster as a COVID-19 replacement does not count as one of a player’s two allotted practice squad elevations per season. Redwine’s promotion comes as the team recently placed star rookie Jevon Holland on the reserve/COVID-19 list and has fellow starter Brandon Jones uncertain to suit up on Sunday due to ankle and elbow injuries. Jones was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Redwine was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played 27 games in Cleveland, starting eight, and totaled 69 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three pass defenses. The Miami native and former Miami Hurricane was waived just before the start of the 2021 season and spent time with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Dolphins over the past few months. Miami had signed Redwine off of Carolina’s practice squad in October before waiving him in November. Now, with the team’s secondary in need of depth, Redwine has a chance to play a significant role on Sunday against the Jets.