Dolphins claim Calvin Munson off waivers

The Miami Dolphins have been awarded linebacker Calvin Munson off the waivers from the New England Patriots. Munson played college football at San Diego State University and was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In his four years at San Diego State, Munson amassed 301 tackles, 18 sacks, and 7 interceptions.

Since then, Munson has spent four seasons in the NFL (two with Miami), but has only started seven games. Although primarily an outside-linebacker, Munson has played most of his NFL snaps on special teams, racking up 60 tackles in his career.

Lance Zierlein wrote on NFL.com prior to the 2017 NFL Draft, “Teams will definitely like his aggressiveness and his ability to stand his ground and bump in the box. He plays the game downhill, and has displayed coverage talent on special teams in the past. However, he lacks range as a tackler and can be mismatched in coverage. Also, he has limited lateral acceleration in pursuit, and can often miss tackles in space.”

As per NFL.com, one AFC West scout said “He’s a better athlete than people think. I actually think he will test out okay. He’s no more than a backup, but he has good special teams ability which could help him stick.”