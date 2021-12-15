Dolphins add Damon Arnette to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins have signed cornerback Damon Arnette to the practice squad, according to a report from the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s David Furones. The 2020 first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale and now will return to South Florida. He played collegiately at Ohio State.

Arnette spent time on the injured reserve list for the Raiders as a rookie due to a thumb injury. He landed on Las Vegas’ injured reserve list this year with a groin injury before being released after a video surfaced appearing to show Arnette with a gun and making threats against an individual.

Arnette was the 19th overall pick by the Raiders in 2020. He has played in 13 games, with seven starts, recording 29 tackles and three passes defensed in his career. At Ohio State, he played four seasons with 140 tackles, 22 passes defensed, and five interceptions. Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein projected Arnette as a second-round pick, writing, “Inside/outside cornerback with NFL size and strength but a lack of fluidity and burst that might make him best-suited as a zone corner. Arnette will be at a disadvantage against vertical jackrabbits and will struggle to stay connected to NFL routes in man. However, he plays with good awareness in space and has the physicality in run support that zone defenses look for. His potential and success could be directly tied to what a team asks of him, which makes his evaluation and grade more of a sliding scale depending upon scheme fit.”

Adding Arnette to the practice squad gives Miami a high-potential player they can continue to develop. The team has Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene, Justin Coleman, and Trill Williams on the active roster. Arnette joins Javaris Davis and Chris Milton on the pratice squad. Miami also has Elijah Campbell and Jamal Perry on injured reserve.

Miami selected Igbinghene with the 30th overall pick in 2020, the next cornerback selected after Arnette. Igbinoghene has struggled to see playing time this season.