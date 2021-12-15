Wednesday Evening Phinsider Question Of The Day 12/15/2021

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is obviously not about the Miami Dolphins or even the NFL as usual. Tonight’s “questions” are about the flurry of upcoming college bowl games that run from the last half of December and through the first part of January. When I was a kid in the ’70s and ‘80s it seemed like there were only a handful of bowl games but maybe back then, with much fewer viewing options and no ESPN we just did not see all the games that were available at the time, or maybe they have just gotten out of hand adding bowl games. I suspect that it’s a bit of both.

So tonight’s first question is do you watch the bowl games? If so do you watch all that you can if they are on or do you only watch the bigger name bowl games aka the “New Years Six” or maybe now with the championship playoffs of four teams you only watch those three games? Beyond that what do you think of the championship series as it’s presently set up? Do you like the four-game playoffs or would you prefer to see the NCAA switch it to an eight-game or twelve-game system? I have long, even before the present four-game playoff system, lobbied for an eight-game system. This is just my personal opinion but if you can’t make it into the top eight then it is what it is but four is too few as it allows for too many judgment calls.

So I have given you some of my thoughts. Let us know below if you follow the bowl games, which games, and what is your take on the current playoff system? Do you like things as they are or would you like to see things switched up, giving more teams a shot at the playoffs and if so how would you have the playoffs organized?