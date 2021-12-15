Malcolm Brown, Brandon Jones return to practice for the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday

A few players are trending in the right direction for the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Brian Flores spoke with reports before practice on Wednesday, mentioning that both Brandon Jones and Malcolm Brown will be on the practice field as the team prepares for Sunday’s divisional bout with the New York Jets.

While the news is a step in the right direction, it is yet to be seen if the two will make enough progress to hit the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Brandon Jones will practice for the Dolphins today — Flores calls him day to day — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 15, 2021

The Dolphins will have to manage depth issues at safety if both Jones and Javien Holland, how is on the COVID-19/reserve list, are unable to go.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported on Monday that the team anticipated Brown returning to practice this week. The tailback was placed on IR back on Oct. 26 and Jackson added that he could be activated from IR ahead of Sunday’s game.

And Malcolm Brown, who will resume practicing this week and can come off IR https://t.co/ZMJZHfL9Oc — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 13, 2021

The team is already without Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Linday, who are all on the COVID-19 list. Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the practice squad as a COVID replacement, and Gerrid Doaks are other options for the team at running back.

Miami has a few days to let things settle before marching onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium with hopes of building on the team’s five game winning streak. Kickoff between the Jets and Dolphins is slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday.