PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins place 4 players on COVID-19 list, can they continue their late-season push?

Heading into the Week 14 BYE, the Miami Dolphins had all the momentum.

The team won five straight games, and all homerism aside, they looked pretty darn good in doing so. Perhaps, too good—and then, everything came crashing down (or so it felt) this past week when the Dolphins placed not one, not two, but three of their running backs on the reserve.

However, the most significant blow came when the team announced rookie safety Jevon Holland would be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Now, that's not a slight against the trio of backs; Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, or Phillip Lindsay—but for years now, we've heard how running backs are a dime a dozen—AND THIS TEAM, MORE THAN ANY, seems to live and die by that motto.

So when we found out, Miami could potentially be without their game-changing safety Holland, in addition to the team's top three running backs, that is when the slightest hint of doubt started to set in. And I know, at least for this Dolphins fan, that doubt is only going to snowball as we inch closer to Sunday's kickoff.

In the latest episode of SBNation's Phinsider Radio : phinSLIDERS | The Jake and Josh Show. Jake Mendel & I discuss the Dolphins' depleted running back room, what Jevon Holland's absence could mean to this defense, Duke Johnson's activation, Lamar Miller's visit, the final four weeks of the season, and more!

Besides Duke Johnson, who do you think will line up in Miami's backfield on Sunday? Could Malcolm Brown make his triumphant return? Will we finally see Gerrid Doaks in action? What will the secondary look like without Jevon Holland? Should the NFL flex Miami's Week 18 matchup vs. the New England Patriots (duh)? Let us know in the comments section below!