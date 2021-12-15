Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

3 things the Patriots can do better coming out of their bye - Pats Pulpit

New England sits atop the AFC at the moment, but there is some room for improvement.





Is Zach Wilson Having Rookie Struggles Or Should His Issues Raise Concern? - Gang Green Nation

When a young player gets off to a slow start, I do my best to figure out the historical context.

Every year we hear about rookies stepping in and making an immediate impact, but they tend to be...





Josh Allen in walking boot for Bills’ postgame press conference - Buffalo Rumblings

That’s not a good look

AFC NORTH:

Lamar Jackson avoids high ankle sprain, Ravens plan to have him against Packers - Baltimore Beatdown

The former league MVP thankfully didn’t suffer a serious injury.





The NFL needs to fix the problems with Thursday Night Football - Behind the Steel Curtain

The games aren’t going anywhere, but the NFL could do things to make them safer, fair to both teams, and an all-around better product.





Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase makes NFL history vs San Francisco 49ers - Cincy Jungle

Despite the struggles, Chase joins a small club in rookie history.





BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns hold off Ravens for 24-22 win - Dawgs By Nature

End of the season could be near unless the Browns start winning

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Seahawks (Service For Others) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together to write about the Lovie Smith’s top ten pass defense getting shredded.





Julio Jones comes out of game with no setbacks; wants the ball Titans - Music City Miracles

Julio Jones was seen skipping off the field after a play today. There was some concern that he had tweaked his oft-injured hamstring again. That was not the case according to Julio:





Urban Meyer has got to go as soon as possible - Big Cat Country

Don’t call Urban Meyer lazy. I’ve never seen an NFL head coach work harder at alienating fans, fellow coaches, ownership, and his best players.





What is an RPO? - A Colts fan’s guide to understanding RPOs - Stampede Blue

If you are a Colts fan or simply just a football fan, you no doubt would benefit from better understanding RPOs, and this is your chance to improve your football knowledge.

AFC WEST:

Broncos’ running backs make strong case for being a ‘run-first, 1960s’ offense - Mile High Report

Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams combined for 184 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns on Sunday. That’s pretty good.





Chargers News: Bolts duo eclipses 100+ tackles for 1st time in two decades - Bolts From The Blue

These two are all over the place.





Week 14: Raiders miscues highlighted in 48-9 loss to Chiefs - Silver And Black Pride

Pre-game logo debacle Chief among them





Kansas City Chiefs playoff picture: one step closer to the first seed - Arrowhead Pride

Let’s take a look at where Kansas City stands after its victory against the Raiders.

NFC EAST:

Joe Judge explains why he believes Giants are building a solid foundation - Big Blue View

Giants’ coach speaks for more than 6 minutes on that single topic





The Eagles learning about Jalen Hurts is more important than making the playoffs - Bleeding Green Nation

The final four games will tell us a lot about what the Eagles might do a QB, and that’s the most important thing.





Cowboys are a mirror image of themselves at the start of the season - Blogging The Boys

Be patient and hope for the best, because there is no ready answer for the Cowboys.





Washington Football Team Vs. Dallas Cowboys - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

For the first time in three weeks, we played a legit, complete football team - and we got EXPOSED!

NFC NORTH:

Packers “hopeful” T Billy Turner can return this season - Acme Packing Company

The Packers’ starting right tackle went down with a knee injury in the second quarter vs the Bears.





The Detroit Lions run game woes may finally be over - Pride Of Detroit

It’s finally over!.... I think.





The Magnificent 7: Who Will Save the Bears? (Honorable Mentions) - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears are in the middle of hard times. However, there’s still hope to be found on the roster.





Vikings place Alexander Mattison, Dan Chisena on COVID-IR, claim RB Wayne Gallman - Daily Norseman

COVID is back in Minnesota

NFC SOUTH:

Overreactions Saints win Jets Week 14 - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints use Jets to right the ship, overreactions to Week 14 win





3 Up, 3 Down: Give Mykal Walker more playing time - The Falcoholic

Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.





Monday Morning Optimist: Where do we go now? - Cat Scratch Reader

The Carolina Panthers lost a key game for their demise as playoff contenders, against a division rival. Now we must figure out where their puzzle pieces fit in 2022 and beyond.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs escape with overtime win over Bills - Bucs Nation

The Bills fought back to force overtime, but Breshad Perriman gets the game winner

NFC WEST:

49ers News: George Kittle makes history in victory over Cincinnati - Niners Nation

George Kittle set an NFL record in the 49ers in over the Bengals





Arizona Cardinals once again lackadaisical at home in loss to Los Angeles Rams - Revenge of the Birds

Another bad night from the Arizona Cardinals at home.

That’s been the weird story of an otherwise magnificent season for the Arizona Cardinals.

Yet, at home now they move to 3-3 on the season at...





Cigar Thoughts, Game 13: Rashaad Penny, y’all - Field Gulls

Riding explosive performances from Rashaad Penny and Tyler Lockett, the Seattle Seahawks beat the Houston Texans 33-13 to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.





Rams-Cardinals Winners & Losers: Aaron Donald leads cast of MNF stars - Turf Show Times

Aaron Donald rose to the occasion, leading LA to 9-4 on the season