Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
3 things the Patriots can do better coming out of their bye - Pats Pulpit
New England sits atop the AFC at the moment, but there is some room for improvement.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Is Zach Wilson Having Rookie Struggles Or Should His Issues Raise Concern? - Gang Green Nation
When a young player gets off to a slow start, I do my best to figure out the historical context.
Every year we hear about rookies stepping in and making an immediate impact, but they tend to be...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Josh Allen in walking boot for Bills’ postgame press conference - Buffalo Rumblings
That’s not a good look
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Lamar Jackson avoids high ankle sprain, Ravens plan to have him against Packers - Baltimore Beatdown
The former league MVP thankfully didn’t suffer a serious injury.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The NFL needs to fix the problems with Thursday Night Football - Behind the Steel Curtain
The games aren’t going anywhere, but the NFL could do things to make them safer, fair to both teams, and an all-around better product.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase makes NFL history vs San Francisco 49ers - Cincy Jungle
Despite the struggles, Chase joins a small club in rookie history.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns hold off Ravens for 24-22 win - Dawgs By Nature
End of the season could be near unless the Browns start winning
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Seahawks (Service For Others) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together to write about the Lovie Smith’s top ten pass defense getting shredded.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Julio Jones comes out of game with no setbacks; wants the ball Titans - Music City Miracles
Julio Jones was seen skipping off the field after a play today. There was some concern that he had tweaked his oft-injured hamstring again. That was not the case according to Julio:
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Urban Meyer has got to go as soon as possible - Big Cat Country
Don’t call Urban Meyer lazy. I’ve never seen an NFL head coach work harder at alienating fans, fellow coaches, ownership, and his best players.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
What is an RPO? - A Colts fan’s guide to understanding RPOs - Stampede Blue
If you are a Colts fan or simply just a football fan, you no doubt would benefit from better understanding RPOs, and this is your chance to improve your football knowledge.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos’ running backs make strong case for being a ‘run-first, 1960s’ offense - Mile High Report
Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams combined for 184 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns on Sunday. That’s pretty good.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts duo eclipses 100+ tackles for 1st time in two decades - Bolts From The Blue
These two are all over the place.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Week 14: Raiders miscues highlighted in 48-9 loss to Chiefs - Silver And Black Pride
Pre-game logo debacle Chief among them
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Kansas City Chiefs playoff picture: one step closer to the first seed - Arrowhead Pride
Let’s take a look at where Kansas City stands after its victory against the Raiders.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Joe Judge explains why he believes Giants are building a solid foundation - Big Blue View
Giants’ coach speaks for more than 6 minutes on that single topic
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
The Eagles learning about Jalen Hurts is more important than making the playoffs - Bleeding Green Nation
The final four games will tell us a lot about what the Eagles might do a QB, and that’s the most important thing.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys are a mirror image of themselves at the start of the season - Blogging The Boys
Be patient and hope for the best, because there is no ready answer for the Cowboys.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Football Team Vs. Dallas Cowboys - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven
For the first time in three weeks, we played a legit, complete football team - and we got EXPOSED!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers “hopeful” T Billy Turner can return this season - Acme Packing Company
The Packers’ starting right tackle went down with a knee injury in the second quarter vs the Bears.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The Detroit Lions run game woes may finally be over - Pride Of Detroit
It’s finally over!.... I think.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The Magnificent 7: Who Will Save the Bears? (Honorable Mentions) - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears are in the middle of hard times. However, there’s still hope to be found on the roster.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings place Alexander Mattison, Dan Chisena on COVID-IR, claim RB Wayne Gallman - Daily Norseman
COVID is back in Minnesota
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Overreactions Saints win Jets Week 14 - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints use Jets to right the ship, overreactions to Week 14 win
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
3 Up, 3 Down: Give Mykal Walker more playing time - The Falcoholic
Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: Where do we go now? - Cat Scratch Reader
The Carolina Panthers lost a key game for their demise as playoff contenders, against a division rival. Now we must figure out where their puzzle pieces fit in 2022 and beyond.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs escape with overtime win over Bills - Bucs Nation
The Bills fought back to force overtime, but Breshad Perriman gets the game winner
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers News: George Kittle makes history in victory over Cincinnati - Niners Nation
George Kittle set an NFL record in the 49ers in over the Bengals
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals once again lackadaisical at home in loss to Los Angeles Rams - Revenge of the Birds
Another bad night from the Arizona Cardinals at home.
That’s been the weird story of an otherwise magnificent season for the Arizona Cardinals.
Yet, at home now they move to 3-3 on the season at...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Cigar Thoughts, Game 13: Rashaad Penny, y’all - Field Gulls
Riding explosive performances from Rashaad Penny and Tyler Lockett, the Seattle Seahawks beat the Houston Texans 33-13 to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams-Cardinals Winners & Losers: Aaron Donald leads cast of MNF stars - Turf Show Times
Aaron Donald rose to the occasion, leading LA to 9-4 on the season
