NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Packers claim top spot,

Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books, meaning we are hitting the final stretch of the regular season. Which teams are peaking for the playoff push and which teams are sliding? Our Week 15 NFL Power Rankings look to answer that question.

The rankings start with a new team on top as the Green Back Packers move up one position. The Arizona Cardinals fall three spots, down to fourth, after a losing to the Los Angeles Rams this week, with Los Angeles climbing into the top five following the game.

Looking at the Miami Dolphins, who are coming off their bye week, they have moved into the top half of the league in the rankings on the strength of a five-game winning streak. Will that continue as they face the 30th ranked New York Jets this weekend?

Our power rankings on The Phinsider are compiled through a draft-style process. Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle alternate picks, selecting the team they believe best answers the questions, “Who can win the Super Bowl?”

Apparently, we skipped last week and did not realize it. Below you will see our newest rankings, along with the rankings from Week 13 for comparison. Nogle has the odd picks this week, while Houtz has the even selections.