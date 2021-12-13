Dolphins place Jevon Holland on RESERVE/COVID-19 list, call up Duke Johnson to active roster

A fourth Miami Dolphins player has been placed on the RESERVE/COVID-19 list.

According to the Miami Dolphins, standout safety Jevon Holland has found himself on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Holland joins Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and Phillip Lindsay. All four players may be unable to play on Sunday—with no absence leaving a bigger void than Holland’s.

Roster Moves | We have placed safety Jevon Holland and running back Phillip Lindsay on the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated running back Duke Johnson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 13, 2021

Miami has also elected to call up Duke Johnson to the active roster. The veteran running back should be in line for an increase in snaps—regardless of how the rest of the week shapes up. Johnson carried the ball four times for 18 yards the last time Miami played the Jets in a 24-17 win back in week 11.

In other news, Miami chose to keep their running back unit as is—at least for now—as the team has elected not to sign veteran running back Lamar Miller, according to sports agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that all four players are vaccinated—so they still may be able to play Sunday vs. the Jets—but it appears to be an uphill battle.

All these Dolphins on the COVID list are vaccinated. Breakthrough cases presenting new challenges across pro sports https://t.co/ljuwxCsDNa — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 13, 2021

What are your thoughts on Miami’s breakout during the BYE week? Who will step up in Jevon Holland’s absence? Does this break your confidence heading into this Sunday’s AFC East divisional matchup vs. the New York Jets? Will Zack Wilson and the Jets offense be able to take advantage of the secondary without Holland? Should we start Duke Johnson in Fantasy Football this week? Let us know in the comments section below!