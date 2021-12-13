Dolphins’ RB Phillip Lindsay lands on COVID-19 list

Just days after the Miami Dolphins placed running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the COVID-19 list, another Miami running back has found his status for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in jeopardy.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Dolphins’ RB Phillip Lindsay has also landed on the COVID-19 list.

Phillip Lindsay, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are all vaccinated, which means they have a chance to “test out” of protocols with two negatives before Sunday. Miami also has Duke Johnson and Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2021

That leaves Duke Johnson and Gerrid Doaks as the lone running backs on the roster. Both players are on the team’s practice squad. However, Johnson was called up earlier in the year and played sparingly, but the rookie Doaks has yet to get his chance. Could that change on Sunday?

Drew Rosenhaus reported veteran running back Lamar Miller would meet with the team on Monday.

Other notable names available on the open market include veterans Todd Gurley, Le’Veon Bell, Frank Gore, T.J Yeldon, Derrius Guice (off the field issues), and more.

In the next hour or so, we should find which players the Dolphins worked out earlier today.

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins now placing all three of their running backs on the RESERVE/COVID-19 list? Do you have faith that the veteran Duke Johnson and rookie Gerrid Doaks can carry the workload in their absence? Is there a free agent running back on the open market you would prefer? Let us know in the comments section below!