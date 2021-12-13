Jets vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 15 opening odds

Do you remember all the way back to four weeks ago when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 24-17? This weekend, the Dolphins look to do it again as they host the second half of the annual home-and-home series with their AFC East division rivals. The Dolphins are coming off their bye week, are on a five-game winning streak, and are looking to thrust themselves back into playoff contention. The Jets were eliminated from the playoffs this past Sunday, losing to the Saints for their second-straight loss.

In Week 11, the Dolphins opened the week as a three-point favorite over the Jets. By game time, Miami was up to a 3.5-point favorite. How will the point spread for a Week 15 contest between Miami and New York look?

It definitely opened with Miami a bigger favorite. According to the opening point spread from DraftKings Sportsbook Miami is favored by 8.5. It seems like the Dolphins are starting to get some respect. Although that could also be a measure of how off the Jets are right now.

The 8.5-point spread is the fifth largest of the week. The Arizona Cardinals are favored by 14 points over the Detroit Lions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 11-point favorites over the New Orleans Saints, the Dallas Cowboys are favored by 10 over the New York Giants, and the Buffalo Bills are 9.5-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers.

The over/under for the Dolphins and Jets game opened at 43 points, with the Dolphins -380 on the moneyline and the Jets +290.

There will likely be movement for the line, so we will update you on where the odds stand later in the week. For now, just know the book makers seem to expect Miami to cruise in this game. That might be the scariest line I have ever written on the site.