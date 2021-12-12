Dolphins to meet with Lamar Miller on Monday

Late last week the Miami Dolphins placed running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the COVID-19 list—leaving their status for Sunday’s matchup vs. the New York Jets in limbo.

That leaves veteran Duke Johnson and rookie Gerrid Doaks as the team’s only options—both players are currently on the team’s practice squad. So, with uncertainty surrounding the position moving forward, the Dolphins are meeting with an all too familiar face on Monday.

According to NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus, Miami will visit with veteran running back Lamar Miller:

The Dolphins drafted Miller in the 4th round of the 2012 NFL Draft (97th overall). During his four seasons in Miami, the former Miami Hurricane rushed for 2,930 yards and 19 touchdowns.



He would later play three seasons in Houston and one in Chicago before landing on the New Orleans Saints practice squad earlier this season.

Do the Dolphins need Lamar Miller? I guess that all depends on Phillip Lindsay’s injury, Duke Johnson’s status, and what the team thinks of rookie Gerrid Doaks. But as of now, with two players currently on the COVID-19 list—and Patrick Laird lost for the season— I would say yes.



Yes, they need another running back on the roster.

Miller may or may not sign with the Dolphins after Monday’s workout. But given the team’s current situation and the history between the team and player, I’m all for giving Lamar Miller one more chance before he rides off into the sunset.

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins working out Lamar Miller? Do you have any idea what happened to Duke Johnson? Should the team be concerned with Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin’s status for Sunday? What is your favorite Lamar Miller memory? Let us know in the comments section below!