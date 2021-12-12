Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Live Thread & Game Information

Week fourteen’s Sunday Night Football features a showdown between two NFC North rivals. The Chicago Bears will travel to Wisconsin this week to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Bears enter the week in third place in their division. The Bears enter the week having lost six of their last seven games with the one win coming over the worst team in the NFL, the Detroit Lions, two weeks ago. The Pack enter the week having lost two of their last four but still hold onto first place in their division. The Packers won last week, 36 to 28 over the Los Angeles Rams.

Chicago Bears (4-8) 3rd NFC North @ Green Bay Packers (9-3) 1st NFC North